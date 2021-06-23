Richards, Crowley close in ‘insane’ race for Queens BP

Former New York City Council Member Elizabeth Crowley has become better known for losing high-profile races than winning them, after losing a congressional race in 2012, her own reelection bid in 2017 and a special election for Queens borough president in 2020. But the cousin of former Rep. Joe Crowley seemed to be on the verge of an upset in the Democratic primary for Queens borough president Tuesday night, as unofficial returns showed her trailing incumbent Donovan Richards by just 1 percentage point.