Kentucky basketball roster: Who's leaving? Who's returning? Who's joining the team?

LEXINGTON - By now, Big Blue Nation is used to massive turnover in John Calipari's Kentucky basketball program. But the offseason roster shuffling this spring and summer have take on a different hue. The NCAA's move to allow most players to transfer once without sitting out a season has shifted the bulk of the additions from highly touted high school recruits to players with college experience. Meanwhile, Kentucky's normal exodus of players to the NBA draft and transfer portal has continued.