Waukon baseball team alternates wins and losses during an even result in past week’s four games, including NEIC split at Crestwood

The Waukon baseball team alternated wins and losses in an even week of four games this past week, ending what had amounted to a five-game Northeast Iowa Conference (NEIC) losing streak while also extending a non-conference win to a fourth consecutive game. The Indians began the week with a 14-8 win at Osage Tuesday, June 15 before splitting a NEIC doubleheader at Crestwood Wednesday, June 16 with a 7-4 loss followed by a 4-3 triumph. The Tribe ended the week with an 8-4 loss at Charles City Friday, June 18.