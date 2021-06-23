Kee softball team’s 3-3 week includes first UIC losses in addition to handing rated Turkey Valley its first UIC loss

Recording a win and a loss in each of its four days of competition this past week, the Kee softball team’s even week of results included the Hawks’ first Upper Iowa Conference (UIC) losses of the season but also involved one of their UIC wins resulting in Class 1A 13th-rated Turkey Valley’s first UIC loss of the season as well. The Lady Hawks first split a doubleheader at Central Elkader Monday, June 14, winning game one by a 15-4 count before falling by a 15-5 result in the nightcap, and also split another UIC double-dip at home against that ranked Turkey Valley squad Wednesday, June 16, winning game one by an 8-5 tally before falling in game two by a 4-1 final result.