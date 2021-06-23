Cancel
Postville, IA

Kee baseball team puts together a second consecutive undefeated week to extend winning streak to 14 games and remain perfect in UIC

Clayton County Register
 13 days ago

A second consecutive undefeated week on the diamond this past week of six consecutive games has the Kee baseball team in the midst of a 14-game winning streak and still sitting atop the Upper Iowa Conference (UIC) standings with a yet perfect record of 10-0. That unblemished week began with four more additions to the Hawks’ perfect UIC campaign thus far in 2021, sweeping a pair of games at Turkey Valley by scores of 5-0 and 17-2 Monday, June 14 before defeating Postville at home Tuesday, June 15 by a 35-1 final result in three innings and then winning at MFL/MarMac Thursday, June 17 by a mercy-rule final of 10-0 in six innings. The Kee boys continued their winning ways by sweeping two games at Gladbrook-Reinbeck Saturday, June 19, first downing the host school by a 13-0 final result in five innings before handing Class 1A top-10 rated Janesville its first loss of the season, 11-3.

waukonstandard.com
