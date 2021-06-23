Fourth of July recipe: America’s Test Kitchen’s Striped Fruit Ice Pops
Show your red, white and purple-ish blue pride with these deliciously striped ice pops from America’s Test Kitchen. The recipe, which is featured in 2020’s “The Complete Summer Cookbook” (America’s Test Kitchen, $33), is made in three-ounce molds and calls for raspberries, blueberries and fresh lemon juice, hit with a bit of cream to balance the flavor and texture. To get those well-defined stripes, be sure to let each layer freeze completely before adding the next layer, and be careful not to spill the mixture onto the sides of the molds when pouring.www.montereyherald.com