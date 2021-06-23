Cancel
Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Diagnosed With Cancer

By Graham Hartmann
 7 days ago
Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has announced he’s battling cancer. Loudwire confirmed the news through a representative for the band. See the bassist's statement, which he also shared via Instagram, below. "For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at...

