Landsverk Quality Homes purchases 216th Pl SW townhome project, now under construction

The townhome project at the intersection of 216th St SW and 50th Ave W is now moving forward after being purchased by Landsverk Quality Homes. This development is located at the northeast corner of 216th Pl SW and 50th Ave W, at 4907 216th Pl SW. Buildings are oriented north to south, with the west building having front doors that have direct access to 50th Ave W, while the east building has pedestrian pathways that can access either 50th or 216th. This property is zoned Medium Density Multi-Household (RMM) in which the construction of townhomes is an allowed use. The properties to the north and west are zoned RMM as well, while to the east and south is zoned Single Household Residential (RS)