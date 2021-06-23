‘Turning Red’: New Concept Art for Pixar’s Latest Shows Girl Who Turns Into a Giant Red Panda
A week after the release of Luca to Disney+, Pixar has presented concept art from their next film, Turning Red. Written and directed by Domee Shi - who also made the Academy Award-winning Pixar short Bao - Turning Red follows Mei, a young girl who turns into a giant red panda when she gets too excited. The image shows the panda wearing a kid’s backpack, walking through the halls of a school, and towering over the other students.collider.com