The fact that we live in the 21st century and yet as women, we have to fight for the ownership of our own body is just beyond ridiculous. Women all over the world are not only told what they are supposed to do but also told how they should live their lives and how they should treat their bodies. When I hear such things, there is only one question that pops up—why? Why are women told what they should be doing? Why does everybody have a say in what they do to their bodies except themselves? Why is it that we assume that women are not capable of making decisions for themselves? So many questions left unanswered because I honestly believe that society honestly has no answer for them. And if we think this is something that only women in the lower class face then let me present you the case of Britney Spears to tell you otherwise.