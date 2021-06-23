Summer Jam 2021 announces lineup for huge N.J. stadium comeback
Summer Jam, the star-studded Super Bowl of hip-hop held annually at MetLife Stadium, will return to the Meadowlands with another monstrous lineup. The Aug. 22 festival, put on by New York's Hot 97 rap radio station, announced Wednesday its 2021 lineup, which includes headliners Migos, Meek Mill and A Boogie wit da Hoodie, plus Rowdy Rebel and Bobby Shmurda, Swizz Beatz (with DMX tribute), Moneybagg Yo, DJ Megan Ryte and guests, Farruko and El Alfa, and Saweetie. All these acts will perform inside the stadium, on the main stage.