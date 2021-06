Ari Lanin advises companies, private equity firms and investment banks in public and private merger transactions, sales of stock and assets, and joint ventures. He is co-chair of Gibson Dunn’s Private Equity Practice Group. Lanin has handled long-term investments and acquisitions for Katzenberg’s WndrCo since its 2017 formation and advised The Chernin Group on its sale of Otter Media Holdings to AT&T Inc. in a deal worth a reported $1 billion. Lanin also counsels some of the most well-known private equity firms in LA on their complex transactions. Lanin’s recent deals include a number of acquisitions, growth investments and sales for Aurora Capital Partners and Platinum Equity.