Special Weather Statement issued for Perry by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Perry A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES SOUTHERN PERRY COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM CDT At 514 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Brooklyn, or 15 miles north of Wiggins, moving southeast at 15 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will impact the community of Janice.alerts.weather.gov