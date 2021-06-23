Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 21:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Feet Above Ground is locally defined as feet above the Highest Astronomical Tide or HAT. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High astronomical tides will cause minor flooding in low lying areas along the Humboldt Bay. Up to one half foot of saltwater inundation above ground level is possible in low lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (Between 8.75 and 8.95 feet MLLW at the North Spit tide gauge). * WHERE...Areas around Humboldt Bay, including King Salmon and Jackson Ranch Road. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 1 AM PDT Thursday.. . * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.