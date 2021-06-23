Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Eastern Teton by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Eastern Teton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN TETON...WEST CENTRAL CHOUTEAU AND NORTH CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTIES At 415 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Power, or 22 miles east of Choteau, moving east-northeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Power. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 296 and 311. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Great Falls.alerts.weather.gov