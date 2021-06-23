Special Weather Statement issued for Reeves County Plains, Ward by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 14:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Reeves County Plains; Ward SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL REEVES AND NORTHWESTERN WARD COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM CDT At 512 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 7 miles southwest of Pecos, moving north at 20 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Pecos, Barstow, Toyah Lake and Pecos Municipal Airport. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 24 and 58.alerts.weather.gov