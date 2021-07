SAN ANTONIO – UTSA men's tennis has added Maxime Groysman, a five-star recruit for the 2021-22 season, it was announced by head coach Sergey Avdeyev on Monday afternoon. "Max has produced great results and is improving at a very fast pace," Avdeyev said. "I have been following Max for the last year and he consistently produces impressive results. He played a lot of matches during the COVID-19 year. He just won a big UTR Tournament where he beat three active college players and has beaten line-up players from Dartmouth, Minnesota and Wisconsin. I am very excited to see his improvement.