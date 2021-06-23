Samson: MLB owners don't realize when the players and sport look bad, they look bad too

In a heartbreaking essay in The New York Times, journalist Kat O’Brien—who spent years covering baseball, including the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees—revealed for the first time that she was raped by an MLB player early in her career. O’Brien said she blamed herself for many years after the 2002 assault, worried that it would “ruin” her career if anyone found out. She said the assault took place in a hotel room where she was interviewing the player. “While it was happening, I couldn’t process that it was happening to me,” she wrote. “I said no, again and again. Too terrified to move, I froze.”