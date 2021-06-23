Samson: MLB owners don't realize when the players and sport look bad, they look bad too
If you thought the foreign substance drama would be gone after a little bit of time, think again. On Tuesday, the umpires checked Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer for foreign substances twice, but Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi wanted to be sure and had the started checked a third time. Scherzer was visibly upset and the frustrations between the two teams ended with Girardi getting ejected, after he headed onto the field for some words.www.cbssports.com