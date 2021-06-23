Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Samson: MLB owners don't realize when the players and sport look bad, they look bad too

By Nothing Personal with David Samson
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you thought the foreign substance drama would be gone after a little bit of time, think again. On Tuesday, the umpires checked Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer for foreign substances twice, but Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi wanted to be sure and had the started checked a third time. Scherzer was visibly upset and the frustrations between the two teams ended with Girardi getting ejected, after he headed onto the field for some words.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Scott Boras
Person
Joe Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Agent#Cba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBdailymagazine.news

Why do good Yankees do bad things?

Is anyone else just, like, confused by the Yankees?. Is anyone out there watching these games and struggling to understand why exactly the season has gone sideways again?. There are fans caught up in assigning blame, consumed by determining whose fault this is and demanding that person be fired. I'm still stuck trying to figure out exactly what's happening.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Fantasy baseball owners don’t need top player for stolen bases

Fantasy baseball owners have been taking a real beating this season. Injuries have been a veritable nightmare across the board, and this Spider Tack scandal seems to be knocking down one elite starter after another. No team is immune to what we’ve been witnessing. That being the case, it is...
MLBMLB

Machado HRs, then Padres don't look back

SAN DIEGO -- The Padres came prepared for a heavyweight bout on Monday night. Seven times this season, they'd squared off with the rival Dodgers, and each of those seven felt like an epic saga, back-and-forth in nature, one team punching and the other punching right back. Two months later,...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Too Terrified to Move’: Sports Journalist Speaks Out About Rape by MLB Player

In a heartbreaking essay in The New York Times, journalist Kat O’Brien—who spent years covering baseball, including the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees—revealed for the first time that she was raped by an MLB player early in her career. O’Brien said she blamed herself for many years after the 2002 assault, worried that it would “ruin” her career if anyone found out. She said the assault took place in a hotel room where she was interviewing the player. “While it was happening, I couldn’t process that it was happening to me,” she wrote. “I said no, again and again. Too terrified to move, I froze.”
MLBwhopam.com

MLB Roundup

Nolan Arenado hit a two-run home run as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2. The teams close out the series this afternoon in St.Louis. The Chicago Cubs lost their fifth straight game, falling to the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1. The Cubs and Brewers play a matinee game this afternoon,
MLBLone Star Ball

Adolis Garcia All Star Starter finalist

Adolis Garcia is a 2021 MLB All Star Game starter finalist, one of nine outfielders in the American League to advance to the second stage of voting. He is the only Texas Ranger player to make it to the second stage. Adolis has been a breakout star since being promoted...
NHLchatsports.com

You Realize We’re The Bad Guys, Right?

The Montreal Canadiens are one win away from the Stanley Cup Final. The Montreal Canadiens finished fourth in a division with seven teams who all disappointed in various ways, and would have missed the playoffs in any division but that one. The Montreal Canadiens lost eight more games than they won this regular season and spent the last six weeks of it getting beat like an exceptionally fine and dusty rug. And the Montreal Canadiens are one win away from the Stanley Cup Finals.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Max Scherzer fills stopper role in Nationals’ 5-1 win over Marlins

All the talk coming out of Max Scherzer’s start against the Philadelphia Phillies in Citizens Bank Park this past week, was about the new protocols for monitoring the use of foreign substances, and Philly skipper Joe Girardi’s decision to call for additional scrutiny of the Washington Nationals’ three-time Cy Young award winner.
MLBchatsports.com

Mike Trout transferred to 60-day IL

On Monday, the Angels transfeered Mike Trout to the 60-day Injured List, meaning he won’t be eligible to return until after July 17. Trout will be out until at least after the All-Star break. Angels manager Joe Maddon told reporters that Trout is progressing well and that he took his...
NFLchatsports.com

A way-too-early look at players to watch in 2022 NFL Draft class

It seems like yesterday that the 2021 NFL Draft concluded. We at Big Blue View were all eager to dive into the newest New York Giants to see what they can offer in the upcoming season, and how this coaching staff can best implement their specific skill sets. New York addressed the deficiencies at EDGE, while also upgrading their secondary, and adding a versatile playmaker in Kadarius Toney on the offensive side of the football.
Baseballbleachernation.com

That Moment When It All Clicks And You Realize How Badly You Messed Up

There’s nothing like a good TOOTBLAN. They’re almost all funny in their own way. But for however many I’ve written about here at Baseball is Fun over the years, I’ve never seen one quite like this. Last night, Indians outfielder Eddie Rosario successfully stole second base and even started towards...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Phillies: Catcher Rafael Marchan is the team’s best trade chip

With the MLB trade deadline just over a month away, the Philadelphia Phillies are in quite the tricky position. For a variety of different reasons (lack of defense, bad bullpen, lackluster pitching, poor offense), the Phillies have monumentally disappointed through the first 70+ games of the season. Despite splitting a four-game series with the New York Mets this weekend, the team is still closer to being in last place than they are first, and are dangerously close to being completely out of the race by the time the trade deadline actually rolls around.
MLBWashington Post

Potential Max Scherzer trade logistics are ‘moot’ with Nats in contention, Scott Boras says

MIAMI — Last week, an NBC Sports Chicago report indicated Max Scherzer would require a contract extension to approve a trade at next month’s deadline, should the Washington Nationals fade from contention and wind up selling. The story quoted Scott Boras, Scherzer’s agent, saying, “The reality of it is it’s going to have to lead to something.” And something, the story stated, meant Scherzer would want a contract extension to remain with his new club beyond 2021.
MLBsportschatplace.com

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/29/2021

Miami Marlins (33-44) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (36-39) June 29, 2021 7:05 pm EDT. The Line: Philadelphia Phillies +115 / Miami Marlins -125; Over/Under: 8. The Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies meet in an NL East division matchup from Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday. The Miami Marlins will look to...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: A Max Scherzer trade is never going to happen

The Chicago Cubs need an ace. They had one, but ownership and the front office sent him packing to the Padres last winter. Now, the rotation is hanging by a Kyle Hendricks-shaped thread as the team stands on the edge of a knife, three games back in the division entering Monday.