Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Confluent (CFLT) IPO Prices at $36

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 23,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $36.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading...

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J. P. Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Data Infrastructure#Cflt#Streetinsider Premium#Goldman Sachs Co#Llc#Bofa Securities#Citigroup#Barclays#Deutsche Bank Securities#Ubs Investment Bank#Wells Fargo Securities#Jmp Securities#Keybanc Capital Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Deutsche Bank
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) PT at $12.30

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.30.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MediciNova were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudent Man Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 0.9% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Hepsiburada (HEPS) Prices 56.74M ADS IPO at $12/ADS

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hepsiburada (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 56,740,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing 56,740,000 Class B ordinary shares (41,670,000 offered by Hepsiburada and 15,070,000 offered by a selling shareholder) at a price to the public of $12.00 per ADS.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Prices 3.99M Unit Upsized IPO at $4.125/Unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) (NASDAQ: AUUDW) announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 3,991,818 units, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and one Series A warrant to purchase one share of common stock, at a combined price of $4.125 per unit. The units will immediately and automatically separate upon issuance, and the shares of common stock and Series A warrants have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "AUUD" and "AUUDW", respectively, and are expected to begin trading on February 17, 2021. Gross proceeds, before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $16.5 million. The warrants will be exercisable immediately at an exercise price of $4.5375 per share and will expire five years from the date of issuance.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Nyxoah SA (NYXH) Prices 2.835M Share IPO at $30/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nyxoah SA (NASDAQ: NYXH) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering in the United States (the "Offering") of 2,835,000 ordinary shares at a price to the public of US$ 30 per share for total gross proceeds of US$ 85.1 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) Files For Up to $100M IPO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD) has filed for up to $100M IPO. Riskifield have built a next-generation eCommerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with...
StocksStreetInsider.com

First Advantage (FA) IPO Opens 32% Higher

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) opened for trading at $19.85 after pricing 25,500,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. Barclays, BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan are acting...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

The Glimpse Group (VRAR) IPO Opened 68% Higher

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR) opened for trading earlier at $11.75 after pricing 1,750,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $7.00 per share.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Alzamend Neuro (ALZN) IPO Opens 480% Higher

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ: ALZN) opened for trading $29 after pricing 2,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $5.00 per share. Spartan Capital Securities,...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc (ABOS) Prices Upsized 10M Share IPO at $16/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 9,999,999 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Acumen, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $160 million. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Acumen. In addition, Acumen has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,499,999 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Dingdong (DDL) Prices 4.1M Share IPO at $23.50 per ADS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited, a leading and fastest-growing on-demand e-commerce company in China, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,072,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each two representing three Class A ordinary shares of the Company, at a price of US$23.5 per ADS, for a total offering size of US$95.7 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (DRAYU) Prices 25M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ: DRAYU) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Frontier Investment Corp (FICV) Opens at $9.85

Today's IPO for SPAC Frontier Investment Corp, (NASDAQ: FICV) (NASDAQ: FICVU) opened for trading at $9.85 after pricing 20 million ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Kiromic BioPharma (KRBP) Prices 8M Share IPO at $5/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $40 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock, solely to cover over-allotments. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company.
StocksStreetInsider.com

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. (GGGCU) Prices 10M Unit IPO at $10/unit

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GGGVU) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

After a Successful IPO, Is Xometry (XMTR) Overvalued?

On Jun. 30, Xometry (XMTR) had a successful debut on the stock market. On its first day of trading on the Nasdaq, Xometry stock nearly doubled after the company announced that it raised $303 million in the offering. What’s the forecast for XMTR stock in 2021? Will the stock rise more after its IPO?
StocksStreetInsider.com

Alpha Teknova (TNKO) IPO Opens 29.5% Higher

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ: TKNO) opened for trading at $20.72 after pricing 6,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share.
Small BusinessStreetInsider.com

LegalZoom.com (LZ) IPO Opens 31% Higher

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) opened for trading at $36.75 after pricing 19,121,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $28.00 per share. J.P. Morgan Securities...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Paycor HCM, Inc (PYCR) Files up to $100M IPO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Paycor HCM, Inc (NASDAQ: PYCR) files up to $100M IPO. Paycor is a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of human capital management solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Goldman Sachs &...

Comments / 0

Community Policy