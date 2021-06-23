‘Loki’ Fan Theory Doesn’t Look Promising for the Show’s Main Character

Through two episodes of Loki, Marvel's newest series on Disney+, there has been a lot of talk about the mysterious Time-Keepers and how they are the ones crafting the "sacred timeline." We've seen these beings as statues and in cartoon instructional videos, but we have yet to see the actual beings themselves. That reveal will likely be saved for the latter half of the show, but the way a certain character talks about them in the show's second episode should make you think twice about their existence. There's a good chance that the TVA isn't exactly what it claims to be, but what if it goes deeper than that? What if the Time-Keepers don't actually exist at all?