Students sue IU over vaccine policy

Pennsylvania Senate Bill 618 — the one that would bar COVID-19 “vaccine passports” — is not yet law and could still face Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto pen. That said, its presence apparently was enough for Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology to pull the plug on its plan to require the shot of students who will attend the independent public college in Lancaster this fall. The school had announced the requirement on May 22, saying it was a means to best protect health and safety on campus.