Students sue IU over vaccine policy

wbat.com
 6 days ago

A group of students at Indiana University are taking the school to federal court over it’s COVID vaccine policy. The lawsuit accuses I-U of violating both the students’ constitutional rights as well as Indiana’s Vaccine Passport Law. The I-U’s vaccine policy does not require students show proof they have been vaccinated — the lawsuit also accuses I-U of subjecting students to “strict consequences” if they are not forthcoming about being vaccinated. IU maintains that the vaccine requirement will allow them to eliminate all other restrictions, including social distancing and mask requirements on campus.

www.wbat.com
