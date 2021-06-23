Inside The Many Legal Issues Of John McAfee

The following article contains mentions of death by suicide. John McAfee, who was found dead by suicide in his prison cell on June 23, according to Reuters, founded the world's largest anti-virus company McAfee in 1987 and ran it until 1994 when he resigned abruptly, per the BBC. McAfee was an eccentric guy, to say the least, who faced a myriad of legal issues. Basically, he went from being the founder of McAfee with a $100 million net worth to a fugitive from justice wanted for a laundry list of crimes, ranging from tax evasion to murder, according to the outlet. Let's just dive in.