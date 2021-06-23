Cancel
Inside The Many Legal Issues Of John McAfee

By Amy Lamare
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The following article contains mentions of death by suicide. John McAfee, who was found dead by suicide in his prison cell on June 23, according to Reuters, founded the world's largest anti-virus company McAfee in 1987 and ran it until 1994 when he resigned abruptly, per the BBC. McAfee was an eccentric guy, to say the least, who faced a myriad of legal issues. Basically, he went from being the founder of McAfee with a $100 million net worth to a fugitive from justice wanted for a laundry list of crimes, ranging from tax evasion to murder, according to the outlet. Let's just dive in.

News Break
Public Safety
Country
Spain
News Break
BBC
Related
Public SafetyNew Haven Register

John McAfee, Founder of McAfee Antivirus, Dies in Barcelona Prison

The tycoon John McAfee, founder of the antivirus software of the same name, was found dead Wednesday in his cell in the Brians 2 prison in Barcelona, according to the Spanish newspaper El País. The Catalan Department of Justice confirmed McAfee's death and, in a statement to Spanish newspaper El Mundo, said prison staff attempted to resuscitate him.
Public Safety12160.info

John McAfee Suicided In Prison, Dead Man’s Switch Activated?

Literally no one is buying it. More on that in a minute. John McAfee, the controversial antivirus software magnate who’d had multiple recent run-ins with the US law, has died at 75. McAfee was awaiting extradition in a Spanish prison after being charged with tax evasion in the United States last year.
Public SafetyVanity Fair

Report: John McAfee Autopsy Rules His Death a Suicide

John McAfee, the creator of the antivirus software carrying his name, died in a Spanish prison cell last week, where he was awaiting extradition to the United States on tax evasion charges. McAfee’s lawyer, Javier Villalba, told Reuters last week that prison wardens found him hanging in his cell. As the outlet noted on Monday, the Spanish newspaper El País has now reported, citing sources familiar with the process, that an official autopsy ruled McAfee’s death a suicide. A spokesperson for the Catalonian court system overseeing the autopsy told Reuters that it didn’t have any information on the report.
Public Safetycitizenfreepress.com

Mysterious McAfee Q message posted 30 minutes after his death…

One week later he was arrested in Barcelona and today he was found dead. The Spanish newspaper El Mundo reports McAfee, 75, died within hours of the extradition ruling. McAfee’s lawyer in Spain told Reuters that he hanged himself. El Mundo reported that the prison’s medical professionals attempted to resuscitate him. McAfee was being held at the Brians 2 prison in Catalunya.
BusinessBirmingham Star

Antivirus entrepreneur John McAfee found dead

Madrid [Spain], June 24 (ANI): John McAfee, the British-American antivirus entrepreneur and founder of McAfee Associates, was found dead in a Spanish prison, as he was awaiting extradition after being charged with tax evasion in the United States last year. He was 75. According to CNN, McAfee was found dead...
Marketsfundingnewsasia.com

Mysterious John McAfee Website Appears for Two Days — Whackd Token Climbs Over 700% – News Bitcoin News

Following the death of the former antivirus tycoon John McAfee, an ERC20 token called whackd (WHACKD) has seen its valuation rise significantly. Three days ago, the Ethereum-based coin was swapping for less than a U.S. penny, but then the token skyrocketed by 733% reaching over $0.07 per unit. Moreover, four days ago, a mysterious website showcasing the whackd token popped up on the internet alluding to McAfee’s alleged “contingency plan” with a countdown timer.
Public Safetydnyuz.com

John McAfee died of suicide, autopsy results confirm

Newly released autopsy results confirm that controversial tech tycoon John McAfee committed suicide inside a Spanish prison cell while awaiting extradition to the US. The preliminary coroner’s report confirms the initial determination by local authorities that the eccentric antivirus software creator hanged himself in the prison, the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais reported on Monday.
Public Safetydatabreachtoday.com

John McAfee Found Dead in Spanish Prison Cell

John McAfee,75, was found dead in his Spanish prison cell Wednesday, hours after a Spanish court had authorized his extradition to the U.S. to face tax evasion charges, according to multiple news reports. The Associated Press cited a Catalan government official who told the news service that McAfee was found...
Public Safetyfoxbangor.com

John McAfee Dead in Barcelona Jail, Reportedly by Suicide

John McAfee — the software mogul behind the famous antivirus software — has died by suicide … according to reports out of Spain. McAfee was reportedly found dead in his jail cell in Barcelona … just hours after the Spanish High Court ruled he could be extradited to the U.S. to face tax evasion charges.
Public SafetyNew York Post

John McAfee’s final hours in a Spanish prison revealed

Tech mogul John McAfee spent his final hours alone inside his jail cell in a Spanish prison, distraught over the decision earlier Wednesday to extradite him to the US on tax evasion charges. The 75-year-old antivirus software tycoon had complained to Spanish authorities that he was in poor health and...
Public Safetysandiegouniontribune.com

Widow seeks ‘thorough’ investigation into John McAfee death

SANT ESTEVE SESROVIRES, Spain — The widow of John McAfee, the British-American tycoon who died in a Spanish prison this week while awaiting extradition to the United States, on Friday demanded a “thorough investigation” of his death, saying her husband did not appear suicidal when they last spoke. Authorities in...
Public Safetythesaxon.org

John McAfee, a death in prison, which raises many questions

A death that raises many questions. The multimillionaire founder of the antivirus that bears his name, John McAfee, has been found dead in his cell in a Spanish jail, in Barcelona, ​​when he was about to be extradited to the United States, where he was accused of tax evasion. According...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Software entrepreneur John McAfee was not suicidal, widow says

BARCELONA, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. software mogul John McAfee was not suicidal, his widow Janice told reporters on Friday, adding that she blamed U.S. authorities for his death in a Spanish prison where he was awaiting extradition to the United States. She said she wanted a thorough investigation on...
John Mcafeenewswars.com

John McAfee’s Lawyer Claims No Indication of Suicide

John McAfee’s lawyer said he was in constant contact with the anti-virus software tycoon and that he gave no indication whatsoever he was about to commit suicide. ——————————————————————————————————————— ALERT!. In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. I need you to sign...
Income Taxeconlib.org

John McAfee and Tax Evasion

John McAfee died in a Spanish prison today from a suspected suicide (“John McAfee, Software Pioneer Turned Fugitive, Dies in a Spanish Prison,” New York Times, June 23, 2021). He had just lost a legal battle to avoid extradition to the United States after being prosecuted for tax evasion. He was also sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Politicspeoplenewschronicle.com

Legal advisor: Death of John McAfee shocked the US big shot’s family

MADRID — Authorities in Spain say an adjudicator has requested an examination for John McAfee, the weapon cherishing antivirus pioneer, digital currency advertiser and intermittent legislator who passed on in a jail cell forthcoming removal to the United States for purportedly dodging millions in neglected assessments. A court representative for...