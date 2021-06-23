Denzel Washington Improvised His Most Iconic ‘Training Day’ Moment

Well, well, well. Rian Johnson, you sneaky devil. While we already have a long list of cast members for Knives Out 2, it seems like we don’t know the whole story yet. The Netflix-bound sequel is currently filming in Greece, and recently released set pics reveal that Academy Award-nominee and all-around welcome presence Ethan Hawke is in the film, too. Unless this is all a coincidence and Ethan Hawke just happened to be in Greece and then wander into the middle of a scene being filmed. Which sounds unlikely, but not impossible. You never know where Ethan Hawke is going to turn up.