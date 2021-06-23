Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Denzel Washington Improvised His Most Iconic ‘Training Day’ Moment

By Robert Yaniz Jr.
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There aren’t many actors in Hollywood who can have just about any movie role they want. Oftentimes, an actor lacks either the power to claim a coveted role for themselves or they might not have the range to tackle it. But Denzel Washington — most would agree — is among the stars capable of delivering a strong performance no matter what. And one of his most famous movies, Training Day, is a testament to his killer instinct on set.

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

108K+
Followers
64K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Antoine Fuqua
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Vincent D'onofrio
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Training Day#Ai#Academy Award#Vanity Fair#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Denzel Washington Thriller Is Now On Netflix

It shouldn’t be a surprise to discover that any Denzel Washington movie added to the Netflix library tends to draw in a decent number of viewers, when he’s remained one of the most popular actors on the planet for the best part of three decades. In the past 20 years,...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Knives Out 2 Cast Reportedly Includes Ethan Hawke

Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2 may be adding another star to its already-impressive cast. New photos of the cast shooting scenes for the film caught Ethan Hawke on set interacting with Dave Bautista and Madelyne Cline. While Bautista and Cline had been announced for the film, Hawke’s appearance on set is a major surprise to fans who are awaiting Johnson’s second murder mystery with Daniel Craig, playing detective Benoit Blanc. Other members of the cast include Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., and Jessica Henwick.
MoviesCollider

Michael Keaton's Most Iconic Moments as Batman

After almost 30 years and countless iterations of the legendary Dark Knight, Michael Keaton’s long-awaited, barely believable yet somewhat inevitable return to the role of Batman is finally here, as recently leaked set photos gave fans their first look at the now-grayed Bruce Wayne in the upcoming The Flash movie.
MoviesForbes

Why Your 'Movie Moments' Should Matter Most

John M. O'Connor (Career Pro Inc.) is a multi-year career coach, outplacement and career services leader based in North Carolina. In Glory, one of my favorite movies, Private Trip, played by Denzel Washington, has this conversation with his commanding officer, Colonel Shaw, played by Matthew Broderick:. Trip: I ain't fightin'...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Ethan Hawke Joins “Knives Out 2”?

Though not officially announced as part of the cast, it would appear Ethan Hawke is among the large ensemble in Netflix’s “Knives Out” film sequel which kicked off its shoot earlier this week in Greece. Set photos posted by The Daily Mail have not only shown Daniel Craig in character...
Movies/Film

‘Knives Out 2’ Has Apparently, and Sneakily, Added Ethan Hawke to the Cast

Well, well, well. Rian Johnson, you sneaky devil. While we already have a long list of cast members for Knives Out 2, it seems like we don’t know the whole story yet. The Netflix-bound sequel is currently filming in Greece, and recently released set pics reveal that Academy Award-nominee and all-around welcome presence Ethan Hawke is in the film, too. Unless this is all a coincidence and Ethan Hawke just happened to be in Greece and then wander into the middle of a scene being filmed. Which sounds unlikely, but not impossible. You never know where Ethan Hawke is going to turn up.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Willem Dafoe Is Getting a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Veteran actor Willem Dafoe is finally going to get his place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the honor hasn't come a moment too soon. For decades, Dafoe has served as one of the most talented and hard-working actors in Hollywood, always impressing viewers with his performances regardless of the role. It might be a shock to some fans to know that The Lighthouse star hadn't yet been recognized on the world-famous walkway, but the good news is that the moment has finally come.
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Meet Kanye West’s New Bae, Iryna Shayk

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are divorced and now the superstar rapper and fashion icon has a new boo. TMZ reports Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk, a model and actress who once covered Sports Illustrated. West and Shayk were in the Southeastern France region of Provence on Tuesday, Kanye...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Amomama

'American Idol' Winner Jordin Sparks Displays Her Curves in a Knitted Top & Tight Jeans in Pics

Jordin Sparks who won in "American Idol" in 2007 proves to be a talented singer and fashionista as she displays her curves in a knitted top and tight jeans. Talented singer and songwriter Jordin Sparks came into stardom during her teenage years. In 2007, she competed in the singing competition, "American Idol" and among multiple contestants, emerged the winner.
Celebritiesfreenews.live

Brad Pitt’s lover Andra Day revealed the truth about the affair with him

At the end of May, reports appeared in the press about a possible relationship between the stars. Named Brad Pitt’s mistress, actress Andhra Day revealed the truth about a high-profile romance with a colleague. For the first time reports that Brad is again not free appeared at the end of May after the actors appeared at the Oscars.
Pittsburgh, PAnextpittsburgh.com

8 greatest Pittsburgh actors from Jeff Goldblum to Frances McDormand

Before there was Tom Hanks, there was Jimmy Stewart — the ultimate all-American everyman, who stood up to the forces of political corruption in “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” (1939), found a reason to live by Christmas in “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946), and battled madness in Hitchcock’s thriller “Vertigo” (1958), often ranked as the best film ever made.
Music1015khits.com

What Is The Most Iconic Music Moment You Wish You Experienced Live?

Not many people have gotten to experience live music in person over the past 15 months, and it’s pretty apparent they’re missing the experience. 58% of those polled say going to a live concert or festival is the activity they are most looking forward to as restrictions ease. Live music...