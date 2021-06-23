Denzel Washington Improvised His Most Iconic ‘Training Day’ Moment
There aren’t many actors in Hollywood who can have just about any movie role they want. Oftentimes, an actor lacks either the power to claim a coveted role for themselves or they might not have the range to tackle it. But Denzel Washington — most would agree — is among the stars capable of delivering a strong performance no matter what. And one of his most famous movies, Training Day, is a testament to his killer instinct on set.www.cheatsheet.com