After-Hours Stock Movers 06/23: (DHX) (RCUS) (CXM) Higher; (PRTG) (TALO) (KBH) Lower (more...)

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) 26.5% HIGHER; authorized a stock repurchase program that permits the additional purchase of up to $12 million of the Company's common stock, increasing the overall share buyback program to $20 million. In February 2021, the Board of Directors authorized the purchase of $8 million of its common stock and, under the plan, the Company has purchased approximately $1.3 million of its stock to date. With this additional authorization, the Company now has $18.7 million of buyback capacity.