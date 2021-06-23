Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

After-Hours Stock Movers 06/23: (DHX) (RCUS) (CXM) Higher; (PRTG) (TALO) (KBH) Lower (more...)

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) 26.5% HIGHER; authorized a stock repurchase program that permits the additional purchase of up to $12 million of the Company's common stock, increasing the overall share buyback program to $20 million. In February 2021, the Board of Directors authorized the purchase of $8 million of its common stock and, under the plan, the Company has purchased approximately $1.3 million of its stock to date. With this additional authorization, the Company now has $18.7 million of buyback capacity.

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kbh#Rcus#Dhx#Talo#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Dhi Group#Company#The Board Of Directors#Portage Biotech Inc#Prtg#Arcus Biosciences#Rcus#Pd L150#Nsclc#Arc 7 Data#Cxm#Talos Energy Inc#Apollo Global Management#Riverstone Holdings Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Starts TaskUs, Inc (TASK) at Buy

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew O\'Neill initiates coverage on TaskUs, Inc (NASDAQ: TASK) with a Buy rating and a price target of $61.00. The analyst comments "TaskUs is a fast...
StocksStreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Starts monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) at Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Mark Murphy initiates coverage on monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) with a Neutral rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Baird Downgrades Nevro Corp (NVRO) to Neutral

Baird analyst Michael Polark downgraded Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) from Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UBS Downgrades Atotech (ATC) to Neutral Following Takeover

UBS analyst Joshua Spector downgraded Atotech (NYSE: ATC) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $26.00 (from $27.00).The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Starts AcuityAds Holdings Inc (ATY) at Buy

Needham & Company analyst Laura Martin initiates coverage on AcuityAds Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATY) with a Buy rating and a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Starts Marqeta Inc. (MQ) at Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Tien-tsin Huang initiates coverage on Marqeta Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) with a Overweight rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

BMO Capital Upgrades Bright Horizons (BFAM) to Outperform

BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber upgraded Bright Horizons (NYSE: BFAM) from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gabelli Funds LLC Has $26.47 Million Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.15% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $26,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 1,383,727.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 498,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 498,142 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $11,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Target Price at $56.33

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Trading Up 2.4%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s stock price was up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 225,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) PT at $59.00

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $14.70 Million in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,778,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,000. Kadmon accounts for 1.3% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 2.20% of Kadmon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) to post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cerecor’s earnings. Cerecor posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $15.64

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.64, but opened at $16.34. Talos Energy shares last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 244 shares. Several research firms recently issued reports on TALO. Roth Capital lifted their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy