Napa County, CA

Napa Valley Community Foundation approves more than $2 million for wildfire recovery and prevention

By FOR THE REGISTER
Napa Valley Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNapa Valley Community Foundation’s Board of Directors has approved nearly $2.2 million in new wildfire grants. The largest grants, up to $2 million in total, will help last year’s wildfire survivors with continued rebuilding and long-term recovery. Two grants totaling $175,000 were approved for the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation (NCFF). The grants will enable the organization to hire its first paid staff, including its first executive director, at an opportune moment: NCFF is slated to receive and spend at least $35 million over the next five years for county-wide fuel mitigations projects including shaded fire breaks, focus on safe egress and ingress routes, and other projects.

napavalleyregister.com
