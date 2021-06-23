Cleveland Indians: Civale’s timetable could doom Tribe’s season
Aaron Civale’s timetable could doom Cleveland Indians season. After becoming the first pitcher in Major League Baseball to reach double-digit wins this season on June 16, Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale exited his start on June 23 with an injury. In the midst of a scoreless start for the Tribe, Civale sustained a middle finger injury that not only pulled him from the game in the fifth inning but dealt possibly the biggest injury blow yet for the Tribe in 2021.awaybackgone.com