Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cleveland Indians: Civale’s timetable could doom Tribe’s season

By Kyle Edmond
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Civale’s timetable could doom Cleveland Indians season. After becoming the first pitcher in Major League Baseball to reach double-digit wins this season on June 16, Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale exited his start on June 23 with an injury. In the midst of a scoreless start for the Tribe, Civale sustained a middle finger injury that not only pulled him from the game in the fifth inning but dealt possibly the biggest injury blow yet for the Tribe in 2021.

awaybackgone.com
FanSided

FanSided

102K+
Followers
292K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cal Quantrill
Person
Aaron Civale
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Triston Mckenzie
Person
Shane Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Baseball#The Tribe Civale#The Cleveland Indians#The Chicago White Sox#Royals#Cardinals#The American League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBdidthetribewinlastnight.com

Bats Pick Up Civale as Tribe Send O’s to Another L; CLE 8, BAL 7

The Indians made it three in a row this week over the Orioles on Wednesday night, using a five-run third inning and several key insurance runs late to hold off Baltimore by an 8-7 decision from downtown Cleveland. The Tribe bats came to the rescue of starter Aaron Civale, who...
MLBWGMD Radio

Civale wins 10th, Indians deal O's 18th straight road loss

Aaron Civale became the first pitcher with 10 wins this season and José Ramírez homered and drove in three runs as the Cleveland Indians beat the Orioles 8-7 Wednesday night, extending Baltimore’s road losing streak to 18 games. This post was originally published on this site.
MLBVindy.com

Civale, Indians hold off Orioles

CLEVELAND — Aaron Civale became the first pitcher with 10 wins this season and Jose Ramirez homered and drove in three runs as the Cleveland Indians beat the Orioles 8-7 Wednesday night, extending Baltimore’s road losing streak to 18 games. Cesar Hernandez had a two-run triple and Ramirez had two...
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

On Zach Plesac’s progress and 4 other things about the Cleveland Indians

PITTSBURGH -- The Indians continue to be encouraged by the progress that right-hander Zach Plesac is making in his recovery from a broken right thumb. Plesac threw a bullpen session Friday afternoon at PNC Park. He threw fastballs and changeups at close to full effort. Plesac has had no problem with the thumb he broke when he lost a wrestling match with his undershirt following a bad start against the Twins on May 23.
MLBSacramento Bee

Civale scheduled to start for Cleveland against Chicago

Cleveland Indians (39-30, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (40-32, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Aaron Civale (10-2, 3.48 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (4-5, 4.06 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -144, Indians +125; over/under is even. BOTTOM...
MLBallfans.co

Aaron Civale exits Cleveland Indians game vs. Chicago Cubs with apparent hand injury

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Aaron Civale was one strike away from qualifying for his major league leading 11th win of the season Monday when disaster struck at Wrigley Field. Civale had thrown seven pitches to Cubs infielder Eric Sogard with two out and a runner on base in the fifth inning. But when his seventh pitch missed off the plate inside, Civale shook his hand and flexed his fingers. He then signaled to the Cleveland dugout and manager Terry Francona to join him on the mound with Indians head athletic trainer James Quinlan.
MLBJournal Inquirer

East Windsor's Civale headed to injured list

CHICAGO — Indians right-hander Aaron Civale is headed to the injured list after he left Tuesday’s start against the Cubs with a soreness in the middle finger of his right hand. Manager Terry Francona on Tuesday afternoon told reporters Civale will be examined by Dr. Thomas Graham in Dayton on...
MLBPosted by
WGAU

Indians' Civale to miss at least month with finger sprain

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Indians pitcher Aaron Civale will miss more than one month with a sprained right finger, the latest blow to Cleveland's injury-ravaged rotation. Civale, who is tied for the major league lead with 10 wins, injured his middle finger in a start against the Chicago Cubs on Monday. He underwent an MRI and was examined by Dr. Thomas Graham in Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Aaron Civale: Out at least one month

Civale was diagnosed Wednesday with a sprained right middle finger, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. He'll be shut down from throwing for 1-to-2 weeks and is expected to require 4-to-5 weeks to complete his rehab program. Civale's absence is the latest blow to the Cleveland rotation, which is already without...
MLBVindy.com

Tribe loses Civale for more than a month

CLEVELAND — Indians pitcher Aaron Civale will miss more than one month with a sprained right finger, the latest blow to Cleveland’s injury-ravaged rotation. Civale, who is tied for the major league lead with 10 wins, injured his middle finger in a start against the Chicago Cubs on Monday. He underwent an MRI and was examined by Dr. Thomas Graham in Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Terry Francona: Cleveland's Aaron Civale likely 'to miss some time'

Indians right-hander Aaron Civale left last night’s start with an injury to his right middle finger, and it seems it’ll keep him out of action for a while. Manager Terry Francona told reporters (including Zack Meisel of the Athletic) Civale will meet with a hand specialist tomorrow. The club will know more specifics about his condition then, but Francona added they’re “prepared that he’s going to miss some time.”
MLBMLB

Indians expect Civale to 'miss some time'

CHICAGO -- The injury bug continued to drain Cleveland of starting pitching depth when Aaron Civale was lost to a right middle finger injury in the fifth inning Monday. Indians manager Terry Francona didn’t have any more information on the severity of Civale’s ailment on Tuesday, saying the right-hander would meet with Dr. Thomas Graham, a hand specialist in Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday morning for further evaluation. Francona’s expectation is that Civale will be sidelined for a period of time, though the off-day Wednesday at least provides an extra day to determine the next steps.
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Cleveland's Aaron Civale out four to five weeks with sprained finger

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona knew Tuesday that a specialist was going to deliver bad news regarding the issue that forced starting right-hander Aaron Civale out of Monday's game at the Chicago Cubs in the bottom of the fifth inning. On Wednesday, Cleveland confirmed Civale will miss at least a...
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Cleveland's Josh Naylor has closed fracture and ankle dislocation

Cleveland Indians outfielder Josh Naylor went down with a horrific leg injury during Sunday's game at the Minnesota Twins when he collided with teammate Ernie Clement while chasing a fly ball in the fourth inning. On Monday, Cleveland confirmed that Naylor has a closed fracture and dislocation of his right...