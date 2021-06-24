Cancel
Britney Spears Likens Conservatorship to Sex Trafficking at LA Court Hearing: 'I Am Not Here to Be Anyone's Slave'

By Taylor Mims
Billboard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I am not here to be anyone's slave," Spears stated. The 39-year-old pop star spoke publicly to the court for the first time since her conservatorship began in 2008 and chastised her family and management for taking advantage of her for years and exploiting the situation for their own financial gain. Spears said her management overworked her for years and that "they should be in jail" for the way they treated her. Spears went as far as to liken her experience to being sex trafficked.

