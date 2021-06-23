New “super” Stewart’s in New Paltz plans grand opening
The Stewart’s on North Chestnut Street in New Paltz is dead. Long live the Stewart’s on North Chestnut Street in New Paltz. The new, significantly larger Stewart’s – dubbed the “super Stewart’s” by village building inspector Cory Wirthmann – is located at the corner of North Chestnut Street and Henry W. Dubois Drive, a few hundred yards south of the previous store. A new traffic light has been installed at the intersection and the doors are open. Next up: A grand opening, this Friday, June 25, complete with a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. and specials on Stewart’s staples. These include:hudsonvalleyone.com