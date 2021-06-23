Supes Hear Recommendations On Office Of Racial Equity And Social Justice
People in impoverished communities and those of color fear and mistrust county decision makers, community leaders told the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. The board heard a report from members of a task force helping the county form an Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice. Tuesday was the first time community leaders brought back recommendations for the board since it unanimously approved the office's formation last November.www.sfgate.com