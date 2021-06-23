Cancel
It Starts On The Page: Read A Script From Season 2 Of ‘City On A Hill’ Penned By Emily Ragsdale

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
 6 days ago
Jackie Rohr and Decourcy Ward are back in the belly of the beast that is Boston in Season 2 of Showtime’s City on a Hill. Picking up from the events of its first season, City on a Hill centers on a federal housing project in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston plagued with drug violence and a rightful distrust in local law enforcement. FBI agent Rohr (Kevin Bacon) works to exploit Boston’s defective criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to salvage his own career. Unfortunately for Jackie, assistant district attorney Ward (Aldis Hodge) is onto his adversary’s latest misstep. In time, the personal antagonism between these two escalates to an all-out war between the offices of the U.S. Attorney and the Suffolk DA. No one is safe from the collateral damage.

