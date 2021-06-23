Target's New Jungalow Home Collection Is Full of Colorful, Boho-Style Decor
Justina Blakeney's Jungalow brand is boho style at its best. Emphasizing creativity and joy, the free-spirited aesthetic blends vibrant color, funky patterns, and crafts from around the world. Blakeney, who was named a BH&G Stylemaker in 2016, is a source of inspiration for those looking to inject color and happiness into their homes, and a new partnership with Target makes her signature style even more accessible.