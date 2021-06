The Delta variant is spreading way faster in some parts of the US than in others. How do we know that? Because of this variant tracker. The delta variant, or B.1.617.2 , first seen in India in October 2020 has now spread to over 85 countries. The US, which has been celebrating reopening across several states with over 46% of its adult population vaccinated, is not immune to the threat. Already, this “variant of concern” made up one in five Covid cases in the US in the two weeks ending June 19, compared to just 2.8% in the two weeks ending May 22, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) tracker.