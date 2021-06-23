Who Is John McAfee's Wife, Janice Dyson?

John McAfee, who was found dead on June 23, 2021, was known for being a game-changer in the business and technology worlds. After learning to develop computer software that combats viruses, McAfee went on to found McAfee Associates in 1987. Developing such antivirus software that would build the blueprint for other types of similar software was both good and bad for the tech entrepreneur. While McAfee's innovation added millions of dollars to his bank account, especially after he sold his stake of McAfee Associates, per The New York Times, he also became "the most popular hacking target," he wrote in the Mensa Bulletin (via the International Business Times).