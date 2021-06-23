Cancel
NBA

Candace Parker still got it, and she got her coach, too

By Bryan Fonseca
Deadspin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCandace Parker’s own peers voted her the most overrated player in the WNBA in 2019. That year, she posted career-low averages of 11.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game on 42/27/79 shooting splits. The Los Angeles Sparks still finished 22-12 and first in the Western Conference, but lost 3-0 in the semifinals of the playoffs, where she posted just 10.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per contest. And, in all honesty, she knew that year was disappointing; she admitted it herself.

deadspin.com
