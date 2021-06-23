Candace Parker still got it, and she got her coach, too

Parker and Sky win sixth straight: Candace Parker had 23 points, 12 rebounds and six assists to lead the Sky to a 92-72 win over the New York Liberty on Tuesday night. Dana Evans (West Side) was scoreless in 5 minutes, 21 seconds of play. It was the sixth consecutive win for the Sky (8-7), matching the franchise record set in 2012 and equaled in 2013. The Sky improved to 7-0 with Parker in the lineup this season. She missed seven games with an ankle injury before returning and steadying a struggling Chicago offense. Chicago led 25-20 in the second quarter before Parker sparked a 23-12 burst to close the half. She had nine points, six rebounds and three assists during the game-changing spurt. The former MVP, who is playing her first season in her hometown of Chicago, finished the half with 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Sky opened the third quarter with a 7-2 run and never looked back.