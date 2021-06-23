Governor Carney Issues Statement on Senate Confirmations
WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Wednesday issued the following statement on the Delaware Senate's confirmation of Deputy Attorney General Danielle Joffee Brennan as Superior Court Judge in New Castle County; Monroe Hudson as Commissioner of the Delaware Department of Correction (DOC); Eugene Young, Jr. as Director of the Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA); and Jacqueline Mette as Alcohol Beverage Control Commissioner: