Rhuigi Villaseñor and are back with a second Suede collaboration: an elevated take on the oft-underutilized Suede Mid. Villaseñor has been collaborating with PUMA through his RHUDE label since 2019’s RHUDE x PUMA CELL Endura “Sundry,” but 2021 is the first year that he’s worked directly with the brand instead of going through the lens of RHUDE. This mid-top Suede also follows up the recent release of a low-cut iteration.