Rotary Cares A Ton Challenge Benefits Local Nonprofits

As restaurants continue to address sustainability in their operations, Surfrider Foundation is partnering with like-minded leaders in the industry to commit to best practices in order to minimize the environmental impact of single-use items — a need even more glaring amid the spike in pandemic take-out business. Nearly 700 establishments nationwide, including local favorites big and small like Sbicca, L’Auberge Del Mar, Jake’s, Union Kitchen & Tap, Goodonya, Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, and downtown’s Lionfish Modern Coastal Cuisine and Coasterra, have adopted specific mandatory criteria that eliminate plastic and Styrofoam use to gain distinction as an Ocean Friendly Restaurant. Additional optional efforts like composting, water conservation, and discounts for consumers with reusable containers are also recommended in the program. Find participating restaurants to support their efforts of sustainability and the reduction of hazardous plastic waste on the Surfrider Foundation’s website. surfrider.org/programs/ocean-friendly-restaurants.