Rotary Cares A Ton Challenge Benefits Local Nonprofits

By Tatiana Ortiz
ospreyobserver.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumerous local nonprofit organizations such as Feeding Tampa Bay, Metropolitan Ministries and much more received an abundant amount of donations during the Rotary Cares A Ton Challenge, which began on March 1 and ended on May 31. A total of 25 Rotary Clubs participated in this challenge with 74.5 tons of household goods, clothes and more donated, equaling 149,084 pounds overall. These 74.5 tons far surpassed the 50 tons goal.

