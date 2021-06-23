This Zojirushi rice cooker is the best we've tried—and at a big Prime Day 2021 price cut

Remember when your only options for burgers were ham- or cheese? Yeah, it's unimaginable to us, too, as relic-like as those mythical "before the Internet" days. When it comes to summertime grilling now, there are a wealth of options. In beef alone, you can choose from different fat levels; various cuts; grass- or grain-fed; onions and cheese in the blend—the list goes on and on. Then there's chicken, salmon, bison, plant-based options, and of course, the gateway meat to this whole burger revolution: the turkey burger.