Kayaker injured on Swan River has died

A kayaker who sustained a head injury and nearly drowned while paddling on the Swan River May 28 has died. Lindsay Ashton, of Missoula, passed away the afternoon of Monday, June 14, her friend, Autumn Barnes-Fraser, told the Bigfork Eagle Wednesday. Ashton was life-flighted to Logan Health Medical Center following the accident and was placed in a medically induced coma for multiple days, according to posts on CaringBridge.org, a website used to share updates on an individual’s medical status.