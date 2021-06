As recently as a few decades ago, Juneteenth resonated with relatively few people outside Texas and neighboring states. Named for the month June and the nineteenth day, Juneteenth commemorates the date in 1865 that Texas received word of the Emancipation Proclamation – two and a half years after the signing of the formal proclamation. Today, Juneteenth is a holiday in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Celebrations feature family and community gatherings, often with readings of the Emancipation Proclamation, religious sermons and spiritual songs.