Bigfork native Makena Morley to run in U.S. Olympic Team Trials this weekend
Bigfork native Makena Morley will run in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon this weekend in the women’s 10,000 meters. If Morley finishes in the top three, she will represent the United States at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo next month. Viewers can watch Morley in action on Saturday, June 26 at 7:44 p.m. on NBC. The U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials began June 18 and will run through June 27 at Hayward Field.bigforkeagle.com