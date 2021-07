Cell phone video shows the scary moment when a train slammed into a semi-truck trailer that was stuck on the train tracks in Moody, Texas. According to KCBD, the incident happened around 1:30 pm on Friday, June 25. The crazy thing about it is that the train is going pretty slow by the time it makes contact with the trailer, yet the impact is still so hard that is causes the trailer to explode, sending its cargo flying.