Skin cancer is a very real and scary threat to many people in the world, but it doesn’t have to be. There are some steps that you can take to avoid skin cancer in your life, or if you’ve been diagnosed with the condition, there are ways of treating it so that you can live a happy and healthy life. In this guide I will go over what skin cancers are and how they develop; diagnosis procedures and skin cancer clinics in Sydney like Sundoctors which provide treatments for them.