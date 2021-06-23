New Gorge Amphitheatre documentary to be screened locally
GEORGE, Wash. — A new documentary about the rich history of the Gorge Ampitheatre will hit theaters nationwide in July. The documentary tells the story of the Gorge through the eyes of some of the biggest artists who have graced the iconic amphitheater’s stage. According to its filmmakers, “Enormous: The Gorge Story” details how a family-owned Washington winery, with a makeshift plywood stage, eventually became “The Gorge,” an internationally renowned concert venue that has attracted more than 7 million fans and the world’s biggest musicians.www.yaktrinews.com