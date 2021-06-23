New Gorge Amphitheatre documentary to be screened locally

Veteran videographer Rick E. Lewis has spent the last year working on a documentary to tell the story of the Rome, NY chapter of the NAACP, and he's not done. Lewis told WIBX's Keeler Show on Friday COVID slowed him down, but he's gained so many additional contacts that he needs to complete those interviews before he's done. So, this weekend he'll show a 30 minute preview of the soon to come documentary. The documentary preview that will be featured at Cinema Capitol on Friday June 18 and Saturday at 7pm and also airing on the WKTV CBS affiliate on Saturday at 7pm (simulcast on WKTV.com).