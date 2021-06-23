Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New Gorge Amphitheatre documentary to be screened locally

yaktrinews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGEORGE, Wash. — A new documentary about the rich history of the Gorge Ampitheatre will hit theaters nationwide in July. The documentary tells the story of the Gorge through the eyes of some of the biggest artists who have graced the iconic amphitheater’s stage. According to its filmmakers, “Enormous: The Gorge Story” details how a family-owned Washington winery, with a makeshift plywood stage, eventually became “The Gorge,” an internationally renowned concert venue that has attracted more than 7 million fans and the world’s biggest musicians.

www.yaktrinews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Person
Billy Currington
Person
Tim Mcgraw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Documentary Film#The Documentary#Amphitheatre#Covid#Gorge#Cinemark Grand Cinemas#Riverstone Stm#Westside#Kxly Kapp Kvew
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Los Angeles, CAramascreen.com

The Trailer And New Release Date For ENORMOUS: THE GORGE STORY

In celebration of movie theaters reopening, and live music returning to The Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington, Trafalgar Releasing has announced a new theatrical release date for Enormous: The Gorge Story. The one-night only event will be on July 21 with additional screenings in select locations. The film chronicles how a family-owned Washington winery, with a makeshift plywood stage, eventually became “The Gorge,” an internationally renowned concert venue that has attracted more than 7 million fans, and the world’s biggest musicians, to a patch of rural farmland “150 miles from nowhere.”
MoviesPosted by
TheStreet

New Release Date Set For Enormous: The Gorge Story In Theaters Nationwide July 21 For One Night Only

NEW DOCUMENTARY CELEBRATES THE GORGE AMPHITHEATRE AND THE LIVE MUSIC EXPERIENCE FEATURING INTERVIEWS WITH DAVE MATTHEWS, MIKE MCCREADY, JASON MRAZ, JOHN OATES, STEVE MILLER AND PERFORMANCE FOOTAGE FROM MUMFORD & SONS, ELVIS COSTELLO AND BOB DYLAN. TICKETS NOW ON SALE AT ENORMOUSMOVIE.COM. TRAILER: https://youtu.be/QRoA5cfwy1M. FOR ASSETS AND IMAGES: https://thinkjam.box.com/s/f9m423iitpzwg3qx08c0fkhgiqdkjkvm. "There's...
Missoula, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula-Based Filmmaker Releases New Whale Documentary

A couple weeks back, I was seeing In The Heights at Missoula's Roxy Theater, which had just recently reopened to the public for the first time since March 2020. And when I was there, I saw some trailers for some good-looking movies that would be playing over the next few weeks - and one that caught my eye that looked pretty interesting was a movie called Fathom, a new documentary about humpback whales and the ways they communicate.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Carlos Hernandez

Anthony Bourdain documentary film coming to historic Tampa Theatre with local panel

The historic Tampa Theatre in downtown will showcase the new Bourdain documentary film next month, “RoadRunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” by Director Morgan Neville. The screening will kickoff with a panel of local chefs and mental health advocates on Friday, July 16th. Tickets are now available. The panel will include Jeff Houck, Chef Ferrell Alvarez, Chef Greg Baker, and Michael Bell.
Limestone County, ALPosted by
The News Courier

'ONCE A HERO': Movie filmed locally gets special screening

Residents will soon have the chance to see a movie featuring scenes filmed in Limestone County and other parts of North Alabama. A special screening of “Once a Hero,” a feature film that follows a former Navy SEAL as he struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder and its effect on his relationships, leading to addiction and homelessness, will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Bob Jones High School, 650 Hughes Road, Madison. Sunday is National PTSD Awareness Day.
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

New documentary tells life story of Wolfgang Puck

Celebrity chef and restauranteur Wolfgang Puck's life story is being told through a new documentary film streaming in Disney Plus. The chef and Emmy Award-winning director and producer David Gelb joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about the film.
Portland, ORThe Portland Mercury

Submit Your Short Documentary to Our New Film Fest, SCOOP!

Calling all filmmakers, journalists, and amateur Nancy Drews!. Helping you create a space uniquely yours for work or play, with style and art, your way. Custom framing, photo frames, printing on metal, paper and canvas. Do you have a great scoop? What about an interesting take? Is it time to...
Rome, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Local Documentary on Rome NAACP Previews This Weekend

Veteran videographer Rick E. Lewis has spent the last year working on a documentary to tell the story of the Rome, NY chapter of the NAACP, and he's not done. Lewis told WIBX's Keeler Show on Friday COVID slowed him down, but he's gained so many additional contacts that he needs to complete those interviews before he's done. So, this weekend he'll show a 30 minute preview of the soon to come documentary. The documentary preview that will be featured at Cinema Capitol on Friday June 18 and Saturday at 7pm and also airing on the WKTV CBS affiliate on Saturday at 7pm (simulcast on WKTV.com).
Indianapolis, INIndianapolis Recorder

‘Water Scouts’: local documentary to highlight courageous girls

Should. Could. Would. Did. These four words encompass the spirit of action within Girl Scouts Troop 2715. In the past year, this group has used their curiosity about science, environmental conservation and community service to make waves in northeast Indianapolis so much so that a documentary film is in production highlighting their service. “Water Scouts” documents a grassroots endeavor that puts people of color at the forefront of environmental justice, with a diverse group of little girls as our guides downstream, disembarking to meet local environmental advocates taking unconventional approaches to conservation.
Moviesmixmag.net

The story of techno is being explored in a new documentary

The Manchester International Festival will screen new documentary Laurent Garnier: Off the Record next month, exploring the origins and rise of techno music. Read this next: 48 of the best 90s techno mixes you can listen to online. The documentary will explore these themes from the perspective of Laurent Garnier,...
New York City, NYhuntingdondailynews.com

New documentary tells Brian Wilson's survival story

NEW YORK (AP) — The tragedies of Brian Wilson’s life is a rock ‘n’ roll story well told. The postscript — that he’s a survivor nearing age 80 who appears to be supported personally and professionally in a way he never really had before — is less familiar. Despite some...
TV & VideosCharlotteObserver.com

Reviews: Determined women dig deep in four new documentaries

Four new documentaries showcase determined women following dreams and finding themselves along the way. "Against the Current" is a gem. It's gorgeous in many ways. It traces the incredible, nearly four-month attempt by Veiga Gretarsdottir to circumnavigate her native Iceland by kayak alone, and counterclockwise (against the current), which would make her the first woman to achieve those things. At the same time, it's a journey through her memory of growing up a man, marrying and having a family, and transitioning to being a woman.
Moviesfergusnow.com

Free Screening of Emmy Nominated Documentary in Pelican Rapids, Tonight (Wednesday)

(KDLM) – Hospice of the Red River Valley is inviting Lakes Area residents to attend a free educational event focused on the Emmy-nominated FRONTLINE documentary “Being Mortal.”. The presentation, “Being Mortal: Medicine & What Matters in the End,” is scheduled for Wednesday, June 23, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Pelican Valley...
Grand Haven, MIGrand Haven Tribune

New rip current documentary features Grand Haven incidents

How many more tragedies will it take before “flip, float and follow” becomes as commonplace as “stop, drop and roll”?. That’s a question frequently posed by Dave Benjamin, executive director of public relations and project manager of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project (GLSRP). And that’s why he is working...
Cedar Rapids, IAcbs2iowa.com

The Roundup begins at the McGrath Amphitheatre Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Roundup – formerly the BBQ Roundup – will return to the McGrath Amphitheatre this weekend starting today, June 24th and will run through Saturday, June 26th. Dubbed the “tastiest music festival in Cedar Rapids”, The Roundup will feature well-known headliners from the...
Pahrump, NVFOX Reno

New HBO documentary series shines light on Pahrump TV news station

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new documentary series will take viewers inside the small independent television news station in Pahrump. Called "Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump," the six-part documentary will premiere on Monday, Aug. 2, on HBO. Warner Media says in a press release the series will follow the station...