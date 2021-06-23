Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

White Sox Bullpen Helps End Skid, Shows Potential for Turnaround

By Vinnie Duber
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSox 'pen helps end losing streak, shows turnaround potential originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox losing streak is over. "I did an Ozzie Smith somersault when we got that last out," White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. La Russa called the last few days "miserable"...

www.nbcchicago.com
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
54K+
Followers
32K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Garrett Crochet
Person
Michael Kopech
Person
Ozzie Smith
Person
Aaron Bummer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Chicago#The Chicago White Sox#The Houston Astros#The Oakland Athletics#The White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 3 trade packages for Adam Frazier checkmate AL Central

The Chicago White Sox has had a tremendous amount of bad luck in 2021. Injuries have piled up and it is unknown how far they can go if they just let it be with what they have left. With how good their pitching has been so far this year, they should probably consider it the first full season of their current championship window.
MLBPosted by
1440 WROK

Former White Sox Doesn’t Think Baseball Has A Sticky Stuff Problem

One of our all-time favorite guests, Greg Pryor, joined the show to talk about the biggest story in baseball right now. Major League Baseball is in a bit of a pickle. Pretty much everyone in the game was aware that pitchers have been using foreign substances on the ball for decades to get a better grip on the ball. It has always been against the rules but everyone, players, managers, and umpires, has let it slide for a few reasons. The main reason seems to be "it's been going on for decades, why stop it now?" That at least seemed to be the umpire's stance. Hitters had another, very reasonable, explanation why. They felt that if a pitcher has control of the ball, he has control of where it gets thrown. They didn't want guys throwing 100 MPH to lose control up and into their faces.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Six Pack of Stats: Mariners 3, White Sox 2

Avast, ye, matey. (Oh wait, that was the White Sox’ last opponent.) The South Siders weathered the storm and got three innings in on Saturday versus the Mariners in yet another seafaring matchup with plenty of waves, and not the kind that fell in their favor. (Maybe there are good waves? Are they morally ambiguous?) Before you could gather two of every animal, the umpires suspended Saturday’s game, postponing it to Sunday, resuming things in the third inning on a more even-tempered Chicago afternoon.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Eloy Jimenez has another positive Instagram update

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) You can make a case that Eloy Jimenez is the best hitter on the Chicago White Sox. His bat is as good as any young hitter has ever had in the organization. It is up to him to reach that potential. He also might be the worst defensive outfielder in the history of the sport. He makes mistakes out there that would annoy a high school baseball coach. That lack of outfield skill led to him having a horrible injury during spring training.
MLBorlandoecho.com

Dallas Keuchel, White Sox bullpen stifle Rays

Danny Mendick had a two-run single and Adam Engel homered to back seven shutout innings from Dallas Keuchel and lift the host Chicago White Sox to a 3-0 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night. Chicago won for the seventh time in nine games and evened the series...
MLBsandiegosun.com

Facing Astros, White Sox turn to Lance Lynn to avoid 3-game skid

The Chicago White Sox will look to avoid just their second three-game losing streak of the season when they face the host Houston Astros on Saturday night after dropping the first two contests of a four-game series between two of baseball's best teams. "It's pretty close as you can get...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Leury Garcia: Run at 3B could end Thursday

Garcia started at third base in place of Yoan Moncada (illness) and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 8-7 extra-inning win over the Rays. Garcia extended his hitting streak to five games with Wednesday's knock, and he's batting .324 (12-for-37) during a stretch of nine consecutive starts. The last three of those starts have come at third base for Moncada, who is expected to return Thursday. That should end Garcia's run at the hot corner, but he's available for duty at second base, shortstop and any of the three outfield spots if needed.
MLBMLB

'This was work ball': White Sox snap skid

The White Sox found their offense and snapped a five-game losing skid in a 4-3 victory over the Pirates on Wednesday afternoon at PNC Park. “You gotta win," White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. "Sometimes you're getting beat where it's hard to win one. But this was work ball. Our guys really worked, coaches worked, but the players really worked to get this win.”
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox-Astros: Nightmare Weekend Ends in Four-Game Sweep

HOUSTON — After the Chicago White Sox took two of three from the Tampa Bay Rays to briefly become the best team in baseball, catcher Yasmani Grandal said that the head-to-head series victory against another American League contender didn't say anything about this group of South Siders. It was only June, after all.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Report: White Sox to Get Eduardo Escobar in Diamondbacks Trade

Report: Sox to strike deal with D-backs for Eduardo Escobar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox could be getting a reinforcement, according to a report. With second baseman Nick Madrigal out for the season after tearing his hamstring earlier this month, the White Sox are on...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

White Sox visit Houston, aim to build on Rodon's strong showing

Chicago White Sox (43-27, first in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (41-28, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (7-2, 1.63 ERA, .94 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Astros: Framber Valdez (3-0, 1.42 ERA, .95 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -124, White Sox +107; over/under...
MLBGreenwichTime

Pirates rally for 6-3 win over skidding White Sox

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pinch-hitter Erik Gonzalez’s two-run single highlighted a four-run rally in the seventh inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the skidding Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Tuesday night. A three-run homer by pinch-hitter Yasmani Grandal in the top of the seventh put the White Sox ahead 3-2 after...
MLBchatsports.com

Bullpen fails to hold a late lead as the Chicago White Sox drop their 5th straight, falling to the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3

The Sox appeared headed for a dramatic win after Yasmani Grandal’s pinch-hit, three-run home run in the top of the seventh. The homer, his 11th, gave the Sox a 3-2 lead. Garrett Crochet replaced starter Lucas Giolito and allowed consecutive singles to begin the bottom of the seventh. Kevin Newman bunted to third for another hit. Yoán Moncada threw wildly to first on the play and Gregory Polanco scored to tie the game.
MLBdecaturradio.com

White Sox Top Pirates To Snap Six-Game Skid

Yasmani Grandal’s fifth-inning two-run double lifted the White Sox to a 4-3 win over the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Leury Garcia homered as Chicago snapped its five-game slide. Dylan Cease gave up two runs, one earned, to pick up his sixth win, while Liam Hendriks nailed down his 19th save. The Sox host the Mariners tomorrow night.
MLBallfans.co

White Sox look to end 5-game losing streak against Pirates

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (5-3, 3.99 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Pirates: Chase De Jong (0-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup as losers of their last five games. The Pirates are 16-20 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has hit 52 home...
MLBrecordargusnews.com

Grandal, White Sox end five-game skid, beat Pittsburgh 4-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run double and the Chicago White Sox stopped a five-game losing streak, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Wednesday. Leury Garcia added a home run as the AL Central leaders ended their longest skid of the season. Chicago starter Dylan Cease (6-3) bounced back from a rough outing to work 5 2/3 innings, allowing […]