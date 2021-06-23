Cancel
Watch out for NC vaccine lottery scams

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans lost $227 million to sweepstakes scams last year. That's up 33% from the year before.

Washington StateGoldendale Sentinel

Beware of scams related to Washington’s COVID vaccine lottery program

The Attorney General’s Office and Washington’s Lottery are urging Washingtonians to be wary of potential scams associated with the state’s “Shot of a Lifetime” lottery for vaccinated Washingtonians. The program’s drawings will be held on Tuesdays through July 13, and feature $250,000 and $1 million cash prizes, sporting event tickets,...
Michigan StatePosted by
97.9 WGRD

Michigan Lottery Warns of Prize Scams

Don't get fooled! The Michigan Lottery is warning the public about scammers who pretend to be lottery prize agents or prize winners. According to a release, there are generally two kinds of prize scams:. A person gets a letter, email or phone call to inform them that they’ve won a...
Lifestylekggfradio.com

Watch Out for Scams While Traveling this Summer

Travel-related scams can see an increase during the summer months as more and more people begin to travel. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says it could be more pronounced this year with more people traveling. Schmidt says if anyone has trouble with a travel-related scam they can file a complaint...
AmazonCBS 46

SCAM ALERT! Watch out for online shopping scams on Prime Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — This year, Amazon isn’t the only retailer rolling out discounts for Prime Day, which is June 21-22. Walmart, Target, and Kohl’s, just to name a few, are running competing sales. But more deals mean more chances for scammers to capitalize on the buzz and trick shoppers....
Omaha, NENorfolk Daily News

Watch out for College World Series ticket scams

OMAHA - The College World Series starts this weekend in Omaha and ticket sales are exclusively digital this year which can cause more scams. The Better Business Bureau has some tips to avoid ticket scammers. Director of Public Relations and Communications Josh Planos tells News Talk WJAG, the safest way...
Madison, WIwkow.com

Watch out for child tax credit scams in the coming weeks

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is warning about upcoming scams ahead of the advance child tax credit payments being sent out. From July 15 through December 2021, if you qualify for payments through the American Rescue Plan Act, you could receive monthly payments from the Internal revenue Service (IRS).
Law Enforcementboxden.com

The stress of being a black police officer

First off, that's dangerous for officer safety reasons. Secondly, this is one photo. Midnight shift officers are known for sleeping during their shift. To go around the entire US and finding out how many midnight shift officers are sleeping during their shift in any month, white, black, hispanic or asian, would be alarming.
Paterson, NJfundingnewsasia.com

‘Please stop:’ New Jersey police officer shown on video attacking Black father

The incident started with another officer calmly talking to the father, who at one point asked the cop whether he was a father. The officer replied that he wasn’t. “You’re not a father. You don’t understand, my n—a,” the man said. “This is the third time my kids have been taken from me.” The officer told the father yelling wouldn’t help and also allowed him time to vent.
Mix 95.7FM

Michiganders Warned By Attorney General To Watch Out For Cryptocurrency Scams

As the popularity of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin & Dogecoin has skyrocketed, the Michigan Attorney General's office is warning people to be aware of scammers. Today the Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) Director Orlene Hawks, and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox issued a consumer alert to help Michiganders protect themselves when using (or investing in) cryptocurrency. As the crypto market is currently worth over two trillion dollars, scams have become more common.
HealthPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Free genetic test to screen your health? Watch out, could be a Medicare scam

The woman on the phone sounded so official, the consumer from Ohio would later say. She was Karen from a Medicare wellness center, she said, calling about a free genetic test kit to screen for conditions such as cancer or heart disease. She asked professional-sounding questions about the man’s blood pressure, prescriptions and how his name appeared on his Medicare card.
Public Safetyyourglenrosetx.com

BBB Scam Alert: Watch out for Social Security Administration impostors

While not necessarily a new type of scam, the rates of government impostor scams are beginning to rapidly increase across the nation, particularly from scammers claiming to represent the Social Security Administration (SSA). As tax season comes to a close and the rate of IRS-impersonation scams begins to decline, SSA impersonators rise to take their place. In 2020, more than $395,000 was lost to government impostor scams across the nation and, in Texas, 79% of these scams claim that they are representatives of the SSA, according to BBB Scam Tracker data.