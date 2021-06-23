Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Amazon Prime Day Winners Include SMB Sellers, Fashion

By Adriana Lee
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amazon would like the public to know that this year’s edition of Prime Day, held Monday and Tuesday, was very, very good to the marketplace’s third-party sellers, who moved more than 70 million products during Prime Day and nabbed nearly $2 billion in sales in the lead-up to the event.

wwd.com
WWD

WWD

7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Smb#Adobe Analytics#Bmo Capital Markets#Ua#New Balance#Dickies#Amazon Essentials#Retailmenot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Adidas
Related
Beauty & FashionPeople

Amazon Basically Put Its Entire Home Section on Sale for Prime Day - Including Rare Le Creuset Deals

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. With Amazon Prime Day in full swing, you're probably wondering where to look first for the best deals. While there are tons of great deals across every category from tech to fashion, we'd recommend taking a peek at the home section first. Not only will you find stunning markdowns on vacuum cleaners (like this popular robot vacuum that's only $90), furniture, and bedding essentials, but even kitchen must-haves from in-demand brands like Le Creuset - which rarely offers discounts - are marked down.
Lifestyleboardingarea.com

Amazon Prime Day And $10 Offer

You can save $10 on Prime Day when you spend $10 with small businesses now. Did you check out this one? Amazon Amex Promo Save 40%!. Here at Points, Miles and Martinis, we love all things travel. We focus on topics relating to travel including destinations, airline, hotel, car rental and credit card reward programs. Our goal is to help people travel better. - See more at our About Us page.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

There's a Hidden Amazon Prime Day Section You're Missing, and We Found 22 Fashion Steals

Yes, you can go to the home page for Amazon Prime Day to find thousands of awesome deals, but did you know there's other hidden sale sections on the site today too? As shopping editors, we did some major research and found incredible fashion discounts you might be missing. From dresses to handbags, these markdowns will make you take a second look. Shop our top picks now before the big event ends!
ShoppingBusiness Insider

The best Amazon Prime Day 2021 kitchen deals, including $271 off the Vitamix 5200 blender

If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. It's day two of Amazon Prime Day 2021, and if it's anything like yesterday, there will be plenty of discounts on cookware, countertop appliances, and kitchen essentials — some of them bringing products down to their lowest prices ever. We're continuing to update this post regularly with the best kitchen and cookware deals available.
Beauty & FashionSFGate

The best fashion and beauty deals on Prime Day

The wait is over — Prime Day is finally here! Thank you, Amazon for presenting your Prime members with this epic 48-hour shopping experience. The deals start rolling out on Monday, June 21 at 12am PT and run through Tuesday, June 22 at 11:59pm PT. That’s TWO DAYS to fill your cart!
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

PS5 Amazon Prime Day UK deals include accessories bundles and £20 Immortals

Amazon Prime Day UK game deals are starting to go live, beginning with a series of PS5 accessories and game discounts that are only available on Monday, June 21. Monday’s PS5 deals include discounts to various peripherals bundles including the DualSense controller, as well as cheap prices for Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Immortals: Fenyx Rising.
Small BusinessIn Style

Believe It or Not, Amazon Prime Day Includes Thousands of Products From Small Businesses

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's time we acknowledge the inner conflict around Amazon Prime Day. On one hand, you're probably tempted by incredible deals on top-rated products, but on the other, you may want to use your spending power to support small businesses. Believe it or not, though, you don't have to choose between saving big and shopping small. Right now, thousands of items from budding entrepreneurs are discounted through Amazon's Handmade storefront. You'll need a Prime membership to secure the deals, so be sure to sign up for your free 30-day trial if you haven't already.
ShoppingFood & Wine

Amazon Has Slashed Tons of Prices on All-Clad Cookware for Prime Day-Including a Saucepan for $115 Less

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. During the past year and a half, you've likely spent more time in the kitchen than ever before, whether you were experimenting with sourdough bread baking or breaking in a new ceramic cookware set. With all that frying, sautéing, and simmering, it's quite possible that you'll need to replace some of those well-used pots and pans with something sparkling new. If you're after immaculate stainless steel and hard-anodized skillets, look no further than All-Clad-and right now you can get the brand's cookware on sale for up to 45% off during Amazon Prime Day.
ShoppingPosted by
People

Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Furniture Ahead of Prime Day - Including an Accent Chair for 50% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Amazon Prime Day 2021 isn't quite here yet, but insiders know that you certainly don't have to wait until the big day to snag huge savings. In fact, Amazon is already overflowing with early Prime Day deals in the furniture department - with prices up to 50 percent off.
ElectronicsTODAY.com

Amazon Prime Day best-sellers: Fitbit tracker, Bluetooth speaker, more

Time's running out! Here are the best deals from day 2 of Prime Day. Tuesday is Amazon Prime Day, and Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach spotlights some of the best deals, including a Fitbit Inspire 2 Tracker, a Bluetooth speaker, a cast-iron square skillet, a garage door opener, a Revlon dryer-styled and more.
Shoppingglamourmagazine.co.uk

You can get up to 72% off these bestselling fragrances on Amazon Prime Day and we guarantee your favourite is included

Cheese and Sauvignon Blanc lover, fashion enthusiast, Real Housewives obsessed and really rather tall. Settling on a signature perfume is no easy task, it takes hours of spraying, wafting and sniffing until your nose feels numb - not to mention the waiting for things to dry down to ‘see how it wears’ on your skin. That’s why when you do find a fragrance that you love, you tend to stick to it for years.