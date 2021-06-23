At full capacity, local restaurants are struggling with staff shortages

If I am fully vaccinated and are exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, do I need to quarantine?. No, if someone is fully vaccinated and has an exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, they do not need to quarantine as long as they remain symptom free. Quarantine is used to keep someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others. Quarantine helps prevent spread of disease that can occur before a person knows they are sick or if they are infected with the virus without feeling symptoms.