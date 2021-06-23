Cancel
Wallingford, CT

At full capacity, local restaurants are struggling with staff shortages

By Faith Williams, Record-Journal staff
Record-Journal
Record-Journal
 7 days ago
Now that they’re are open to full capacity and there are almost no COVID-19 restrictions, area restaurants are dealing with a new challenge — hiring staff. “We’ve been open 20 years here, we’ve never had to close the restaurant because we literally couldn’t staff our restaurant,” said Barry Depaolo, co-owner of Anthony Jacks Grill and Bar. “We’ve been closed now the last six Monday’s. Everyone is working a lot of overtime and burnt out so we had to do something.”

Record-Journal

Record-Journal

Meriden, CT
The Record-Journal brings you breaking news from and the most comprehensive coverage of Meriden, Wallingford, Southington, and Cheshire, CT.

Hartford, CT Posted by
Record-Journal

Lamont says state will wait to lift school mask rule

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday that he’s not ready to lift the state’s mandate requiring face masks in schools for the upcoming school year, saying he wants to hear more from federal health officials given the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus in the U.S. and elsewhere.
Southington, CT Posted by
Record-Journal

Blogger review: ‘Immersive,’ unique dining experience at Cava’s rooftop bar

Cava in Southington is known for its exquisite dining experience complete with mind-blowing decorations. Its rooftop dining is no exception. Up on the roof, one is able to escape away to Neverland where “Peter Pan” shaped shrubbery is there to greet you. This green oasis is as welcoming and inviting as the staff at Cava. The pink cherry blossom trees, however, were my favorite. They provided an uplifting ambience that would stay present no matter what decoration theme was in place.
Meriden, CT Posted by
Record-Journal

Ask the Expert - If I'm vaccinated, do I need to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

If I am fully vaccinated and are exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, do I need to quarantine?. No, if someone is fully vaccinated and has an exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, they do not need to quarantine as long as they remain symptom free. Quarantine is used to keep someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others. Quarantine helps prevent spread of disease that can occur before a person knows they are sick or if they are infected with the virus without feeling symptoms.
Meriden, CT Posted by
Record-Journal

Meriden residents cool down at City Park splashpad

MERIDEN — Laughter and joy filled the air at the water park at City Park as Eva Kim Marquez, park attendant, watched children playing with a smile on her face. She loves to look after the children on hot summer days, especially since Gov. Ned Lamont advised residents Sunday about a heat wave expected to impact Connecticut this week. Temperatures may even come close to 100 degrees throughout central Connecticut, according to Gary Lessor, a meteorologist at Western Connecticut State University. He advised residents who don’t have an air conditioner to look for a cooling center by calling 2-1-1.
Meriden, CT Posted by
Record-Journal

Landlord raises questions about parking change in downtown Meriden

MERIDEN — A downtown business owner and landlord said he was unaware of the city’s switch to a digital platform to collect parking fees. Ross Gulino, who owns buildings that house businesses and apartments on West Main and Colony streets, said early Friday that the changes to the parking system impact his residential and business tenants. At that point, he questioned whether long-term parking agreements for tenants and after-hours arrangements were still valid as well as validation codes for business owners.
Meriden, CT Posted by
Record-Journal

Meriden launches automated downtown parking system

MERIDEN — Downtown visitors who want to park in two city lots will now use their phones to pay rather than the previous cash-only system. The city’s Parking Commission recently contracted with AirGarage to install a camera surveillance system and a payment link people can access via mobile messaging. The new payment system at the city’s parking lot on Butler Street and in the garage on Church and Grove streets has been in effect throughout June, but officially begins July 1.
Southington, CT Posted by
Record-Journal

Impact of closing Derynoski, Flanders schools weighed in Southington

SOUTHINGTON — Education planners are considering what they might do with shuttered elementary schools and the community impact of closing a downtown school. The Board of Education is considering the future of Derynoski, Flanders and Kelley elementary schools. All three are in need of either replacement or major renovation and it’s likely that only two schools will be needed.