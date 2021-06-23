At full capacity, local restaurants are struggling with staff shortages
Now that they’re are open to full capacity and there are almost no COVID-19 restrictions, area restaurants are dealing with a new challenge — hiring staff. “We’ve been open 20 years here, we’ve never had to close the restaurant because we literally couldn’t staff our restaurant,” said Barry Depaolo, co-owner of Anthony Jacks Grill and Bar. “We’ve been closed now the last six Monday’s. Everyone is working a lot of overtime and burnt out so we had to do something.”www.myrecordjournal.com