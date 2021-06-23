AL.com Recruiting: Thompson QB Conner Harrell, Shemar James picks Gators over Bama
Welcome back to another edition of ‘AL.com Recruiting’ with Simone Eli and Ben Thomas. With ‘No limit’ to his college potential, Thompson quarterback Conner Harrell is not only one of the top signal callers in Alabama, but the entire country. The 2020 Gatorade Alabama Football Player of the Year, Harrell led the Warrior’s to a second straight 7A state title, throwing for a ridiculous 42 touchdowns to only 3 interceptions last season.www.al.com