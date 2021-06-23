Special Weather Statement issued for Kimball by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 14:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kimball SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL KIMBALL COUNTY UNTIL 430 PM MDT At 412 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kimball, moving northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Kimball and Kimball Airport. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 15 and 26.alerts.weather.gov